Kerala gold smuggling case: ED issues notice to CM's additional private secretary

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 5 (ANI): Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday issued notice to CM Raveendran, additional private secretary of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in connection with the ongoing probe in Kerala gold smuggling case and related matter.



The case, which is currently being probed by the Enforcement Directorate, the National Investigation Agency and the Customs Department, pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels.

The matter had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crore, smuggled in a diplomatic cargo, was busted by the Customs in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5. (ANI)

