Kerala gold smuggling case: HC grants bail to three accused in Customs case

Kochi (Kerala) [India], September 17 (ANI): The Kerala High Court on Thursday granted bail to Muhammad Anwar, Muhammad Abdul Shameem and Jipsal in connection with a case related to the Kerala gold smuggling being probed by the Customs department.

While the three accused have been granted bail in the customs case, they will not be released from prison as they are also accused in the case being probed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).



A special NIA court had earlier this week refused to send Muhammad Anwar and Swapna Suresh to the custody of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for interrogation in the case. Meanwhile, the court had sent three other accused -- Sandeep Nair, Muhammad Ali and Muhammad Shafi -- to NIA custody till September 18.

The Kerala gold smuggling case, which is being probed by the NIA, Enforcement Directorate and the customs department, pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels.

The matter had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crores smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage was busted by the customs in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5. (ANI)

