Kerala gold smuggling case: Kochi court reserves order on Swapna Suresh's bail plea

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): A Kochi court on Tuesday reserved its order on a plea filed by Swapna Suresh, a key accused seeking bail in connection with a case related to the high-profile Kerala gold smuggling case.

Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court reserved its order and is slated to pronounce its judgment in the matter on August 21.

The three key accused in the gold smuggling case -- Sarith PS, Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair -- were sent to judicial custody till August 26 by a Kochi court.

Earlier, a special NIA court and Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (Economic Offences) court had dismissed the bail petition of Swapna Suresh.

The matter, which pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels, had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crores, smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage, was busted by customs in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5. (ANI)

