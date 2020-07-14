Kerala gold smuggling case: Kochi Economic Offences Court sends accused KT Ramees to 14-day remand

Kochi (Kerala) [India], July 13 (ANI): KT Ramees, who was arrested in connection with the Kerala gold smuggling case, has been sent to 14-day remand of the Customs department by the Kochi Economic Offences Court on Monday.

Ramees was arrested from Vettathur in Malappuram on Sunday morning.

The Customs department brought him to the court after taking the accused's swab for the COVID-19 test. The reports of his samples are expected to come by tonight.

After court sent Ramees to 14-day remand, the Customs sent him to the quarantine centre at Karukutty.

On Sunday, a Special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court sent accused Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair to 14-day judicial remand in Kerala gold smuggling case.



Swapna is named as the second accused and Sandeep has been named as the fourth accused in the FIR taken by NIA and both were slapped with Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, (UAPA) along with first accused Sarith PS and third accused Fazil Fareed.

Sarith PS was arrested by the Customs, while Fazil Fareed is still at large.

The Customs Department had on July 5 seized 30 kg gold worth Rs 15 crore concealed in diplomatic consignment at the Thiruvananthapuram international airport. (ANI)

