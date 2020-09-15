Kerala gold smuggling case: KT Jaleel hasn't given 'satisfactory' statement during interrogation, says ED

Kochi (Kerala)[India], September 15 (ANI): Kerala Minister KT Jaleel, who was recently interrogated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the high-profile gold smuggling case, has not given any "satisfactory" statements in the matter, ED officials said on Tuesday.

According to the ED officials, Jaleel is likely to be called for questioning again.

"KT Jaleel was interrogated in the gold smuggling case as the ED has registered an ECIR (Enforcement Case Information Report) against the minister and others. The investigation, in this case, is on and the minister is likely to be called again. Jaleel has not given any satisfactory statement during questioning," ED officials said.

Jaleel was last week interrogated by the ED in connection with the gold smuggling case, which is currently also being probed by the National Investigation Agency and the Customs department, for over two hours.



Several protests have been held across the state by the Opposition parties and some other organisations seeking the resignation of the Higher Education Minister of the state.

Notably, Leader of Opposition in Kerala Legislative Assembly Ramesh Chennithala had on September 12 accused Jaleel of violating protocol and received concessions from the Consulate.

Opposition parties have also questioned why the minister misled the media by saying he was not questioned by the ED in the matter and had used a private vehicle of another person to visit the ED office for interrogation.

Clarifying on the issue, Jaleel had said that he purposefully did not reveal the facts to those spreading rumours against him. "Every Dharma war was won by hiding what needs to be hidden and saying what needs to be told. I am not interested to reveal facts to those who are peddling lies and rumours on daily basis against me," Jaleel had posted on social media.

The matter, which pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels, had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crores, smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage, was busted by the Customs in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5. (ANI)

