Kerala gold smuggling case: M Sivasankar exploited and manipulated me, alleges Swapna Suresh

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], February 5 (ANI): Swapna Suresh, prime accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case on Friday alleged that she was exploited and manipulated by M Sivasankar, principal secretary of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The statements came after Sivasankar in his upcoming autobiography "Aswathamavu: Verum Oru Aana" alleged that Swapna had trapped him by gifting him an iPhone. However, that proved to be a major proof against him later on.

Speaking to ANI, Swapna said, "It is not absconding according to me, I was clearly instructed by Sivasankar that unless and until I receive a written summon from the authority, I may not have to a female appear for the customs authorities. And before appearing, it is better that I seek anticipatory bail. And as per his instruction, Sandeep and my husband's instruction, I followed them blindly and I went in for anticipatory bail and I landed up in Bangalore. And it became absconding. I was exploited and manipulated."

The Kerala gold smuggling case pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels. It had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crore smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage was busted by the customs department in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5, 2019.



After spending 16 months behind bars, Swapna Suresh was released from jail in November last year.

Sivasankar was arrested on October 28, 2020, after the Kerala High Court rejected his anticipatory bail petition.

In his upcoming book, he alleged that Swapna had deceived him and that she was the mastermind of the gold smuggling racket, according to vernacular media reports.

Sivasankar was released on bail on February 4, last year.

The case is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate, National Investigative Agency (NIA) and the customs department. (ANI)

