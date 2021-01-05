Kerala gold smuggling case: NIA files chargesheet against 20 accused

Kochi (Kerala) [India], January 5 (ANI): The National Investigative Agency (NIA) on Tuesday submitted its charge sheet in the Kerala gold smuggling case at its special court here against 20 accused.

The agency named Swapna Suresh, Sarith PS, and KT Ramees as prime accused.



Sandeep Nair, who was arrested earlier, has been made as an approver by the NIA in the charge sheet.

Twenty-one out of 35 accused in the case have been arrested.

The gold smuggling case came to light on July 5 after 30 kg of gold was seized by the customs from a package camouflaged as a diplomatic consignment addressed to the UAE consulate in the state capital. (ANI)

