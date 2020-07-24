Kerala gold smuggling case: Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair sent to judicial custody till Aug 21

Kochi (Kerala) [India], July 24 (ANI): A special NIA court on Friday sent Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair, both prime accused in the high-profile Kerala gold smuggling case, to judicial custody till August 21.

Earlier today, the court remanded Sarith PS, who is another prime accused in the case, to judicial custody till August 21.

Swapna Suresh submitted before the court that she had suffered mental torture in custody and had given a statement to customs officials.

The court will consider the bail petitions of Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair on August 5.

The NIA, which is probing the high-profile case related to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels, had earlier taken Sarith PS, Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair to various places in Thiruvananthapuram including their residences and a flat near the Secretariat for collecting evidence.

According to the NIA probe, the three prime accused in the matter had met and hatched the plan to commit the crime at the flat near the Secretariat. The investigation has found that the accused had managed to book the flat with the help of M Sivasankar, former Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister's Office.

Meanwhile, the NIA has also requested Interpol to issue a blue corner notice against Faisal Fareed, another accused in the high-profile case. Earlier, a non-bailable warrant was issued against Fareed by a special NIA court in Kochi.

The matter had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crore, smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage, was busted by customs in Thiruvananthapuram. The case is being probed by the NIA. (ANI)

