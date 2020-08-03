Kerala gold smuggling case: Targeting CM is political ploy by opposition, says Law Minister Balan

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], August 3 (ANI): With the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan being targeted by opposition parties over the gold smuggling case, Kerala Law Minister A K Balan alleged that BJP and the Congress are raising baseless allegations fearing continuation of the Left rule in the state.

Addressing a press meet here on Monday, Balan said that the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and BJP have started agitations demanding Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's resignation when COVID-19 pandemic is on the verge of community spread, which no party with a commitment to people would do.

"These agitations are totally unwanted. It is a political ploy of accusing Kerala Chief Minister's Office of being involved in the gold smuggling case, which is totally baseless. BJP and Congress are raising issues because they are afraid of a continuation of Left rule in the state, " Balan said.

Giving a timeline of the gold smuggling case, Balan said that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was the first to ask a probe by central agencies in a letter to the Centre.

"Both Congress and BJP are not helping the probe by NIA with their baseless allegations against Kerala Chief Minister. Kerala government and Chief Minister had taken all necessary action in the gold smuggling case. Whatever the state government could do within its jurisdiction it was done by the government, " the minister said.

Replying to various allegations raised by the opposition on the appointment of consultancies, Balan gave a list of projects that were executed by consultancies during the previous UDF government tenure.

"Another allegation is that the LDF government is not carrying out employment through the Public Service Commission (PSC). I want to point out that during the last UDF tenure from 2011 to 2015 June, 12,3104 people were given employment. From 2016 to April 2020, the present 'Left government' has given jobs to 13,3132 people. When these are the facts, the opposition is raising baseless allegations, " the minister added.

Several leaders of the UDF are observing a one-day 'Satyagraha' over the gold smuggling case on Monday.

Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala started the 'Satyagraha' at his official residence, while Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief, along with other office bearers, is observing it at the KPCC office. (ANI)