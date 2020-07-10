Kerala gold smuggling case: Youth League members demand resignation of CM, police use tear gas to disperse protesters

Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], July 10 (ANI): Police on Friday used tear gas and water cannon to disperse the members of Youth League, the youth wing of the Indian Union Muslim League, as they were protesting in Kozhikode to demand the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over gold smuggling case.

Workers of the party tried to push back police force as they were moving towards collectorate's office in Kozhikode. Following this, police resorted to lathi-charge, water cannon and tear gas. Three activists who have suffered minor injuries in the incident have been hospitalised. MYL state president PK Firos has also sustained injuries.

Police also used tear gas shells to disperse Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha workers, who were also protesting in Kozhikode and demanding the resignation of Vijayan.

State capital Thiruvananthapuram is under triple lockdown due to surge in coronavirus cases. This is why strikes are being held at Kozhikode.

On July 5, around 30 kg gold worth Rs 15 crore, concealed in diplomatic consignment, was seized at the Thiruvananthapuram international airport by the Customs Department.

As the Centre has approved the National Investigation Agency probe in the case, the NIA on Friday registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Sarith Kumar, Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair, the three persons allegedly involved in the case.



The NIA has charged them with offences under various sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act. (ANI)

