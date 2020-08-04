Kerala Gold smuggling: Customs Dept submits copy of Swapna Suresh's statement to court

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Customs department on Monday submitted a copy of the statement by Swapna Suresh, an accused in Kerala Gold Smuggling Case to the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court (Economic Offences).

This is the first time that Customs submitted the copy of the statement given by an accused in the gold smuggling case.

The 32 page-statement was submitted to the court in a sealed envelope. Earlier, Customs questioned Suresh for five days.

Meanwhile, The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday conducted searches at six locations in Kerala in connection with the high-profile gold smuggling case. The agency also made six fresh arrests in the matter in the past three days.

NIA, which is probing the high-profile case related to smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels, said that so far it has arrested 10 accused persons.

The matter had come to light after 30-kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crores, smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage, was busted by the Customs in Thiruvananthapuram. The case is being probed by the NIA. (ANI)

