Kerala gold smuggling: Customs officials reach prison to interrogate M Sivasankar

Ernakulam (Kerala) [India], November 16 (ANI): Customs department officials on Monday arrived at Ernakulam district prison to interrogate M Sivasankar, former principal secretary of Kerala Chief Minister's Office in connection with a money laundering case related to the smuggling of gold into the state through diplomatic channels.



M Sivasankar is in the judicial custody till November 26 in connection with the case.

The case, which is currently being probed by the ED, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Customs Department, pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels.

The matter had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crores, smuggled in a diplomatic cargo, was busted by the Customs in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5. (ANI)

