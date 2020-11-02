Kerala gold smuggling: HC dismisses Swapna Suresh's plea seeking copy of statement to Customs

Kochi (Kerala) [India], November 2 (ANI): The Kerala High Court on Monday dismissed a petition filed by Swapna Suresh, an accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case, seeking a copy of the statement given by her to the Customs department during her interrogation.

A bench of Justice VG Arun refused to direct authorities to give her a copy of the statement observing that the document is confidential. The High Court had last week reserved its order on the matter.

During the last hearing, the Customs had submitted that if the information revealed by accused Swapna Suresh was let out, then prominent political persons may try to escape and sought to dismiss the plea of Swapna Suresh.



"Swapna's confidential statement was not listed under the evidence list in the report submitted to the court. The confidential statement given by Swapna was submitted in the court to seek custody of the accused. The accused cannot seek the report legally as it forms part of the investigation," the Customs had submitted.

"When Swapna had given the confidential statement to the probe team, she told the magistrate to seal it and keep it safe. Swapna feared a threat to her life and hence requested the magistrate to keep it safe," it had added.

Swapna Suresh had moved the High Court seeking a copy of the confidential statement she had given to the Customs department during her interrogation in the Kerala gold smuggling case.

The case, which is currently being probed by the Enforcement Directorate, the National Investigation Agency and the Customs Department, pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels.

The matter had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crore, smuggled in a diplomatic cargo, was busted by the Customs in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5. (ANI)

