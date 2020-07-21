Kerala Gold Smuggling: NIA suspects Ramees, gang used proceeds to fund terror, conspired to damage India's economy

Kochi (Kerala) [India], July 21 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is probing the high profile gold smuggling case on Tuesday told the Special NIA court that Ramees KT, arrested earlier in connection with the case, conspired along with Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair and other accused to damage the monetary stability of India and suspected to use proceeds of smuggling for financing terrorism through various means.

The remand report filed by NIA in Special NIA Court accessed by ANI, stated, "Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair and other accused had conspired together and separately at various places in Kerala to damage the monetary stability of India by destabilizing the economy by smuggling large quantity of gold from abroad."

The report said that "It is suspected that they had used this proceeds of smuggling for financing terrorism through various means. Their deliberate acts of using the diplomatic baggage of UAE as a cover to transact illegal business may have serious repercussions in the diplomatic relations with the government of UAE and it is prejudicial to the monetary and economic security of India as well."

NIA told the court that further probe needs to be undertaken to find out the involvement of other people into this crime as well as the end-users and beneficiaries need to be ascertained.

"During the custodial interrogation, the role played by other associates came into light including one Ramees KT who is one of the kingpins in this case.

Sandeep Nair stated that Ramees KT insisted for smuggling gold in large quantity and maximum numbers during the lockdown period as the financial position of the country is weak. Sandeep stated that Ramees commands and always moved with a group of persons and have contacts abroad," NIA said.

Further NIA told court that Swapna disclosed that the proceeds of the crime have been invested with various banking and non-banking channels including safe deposit lockers in banks.

"Based on the disclosure of Swapna, six mobile phones and two laptops have been seized. Swapna showed the Whatsapp chats with Sarith PS, the prime accused and UAE authorities regarding diplomatic baggage. Some chats found to have been deleted and to be retrieved through digital forensic analysis," it said.

NIA also said that during interrogation, Sandeep has disclosed about the place where they conspired to commit the crime and also about the places where they had received the consignment as well as illegal proceeds.

"Sandeep was taken to Thiruvananthapuram and pointing out proceedings was prepared at 11 places as pointed out by him in presence of witnesses. A DVR suspected to have visuals of meeting of accused have also been seized," told NIA in the court.

According to NIA, Sandeep disclosed about one box containing documents, cash, and other things belongs of Swapna and Sandeep with Sharan Ramesh, BTM Layout, Bangalore and the same was seized.

"Swapna had disclosed about her association with arrested accused Sarith and Sandeep besides other associates and suspects. She also disclosed about conspiracy with Sarith and Sandeep and others at different locations in Trivandrum and had received the proceeds of the crime in cash through Sarith," said NIA. (ANI)

