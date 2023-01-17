Kerala: Gold weighing 871 grams worth Rs 44.9 lakh seized at Kochi Airport

Kochi (Kerala) [India], January 17 (ANI): Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Customs Department has seized 871 grams of gold worth Rs 44.9 lakhs at Kochi airport, said the Customs department on Tuesday.

On the basis of profiling done by the officers of the AIU, a passenger coming from Dubai at Kochi Airport was intercepted at the green channel.



During the examination of the said passenger, four capsules of gold in a compound form totally weighing 871 grams concealed inside his body were recovered and seized.

The passenger has been identified as Anas, a native of the Palakkad district.

Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

