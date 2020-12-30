Kerala government completed 570 items promised in manifesto, 30 remaining: CM Vijayan

Kochi (Kerala) [India], December 30 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said that the state government has completed 570 items that were promised in the Left Democratic Front (LDF)'s manifesto and 30 items are remaining to be fulfilled.

While addressing a meeting of religious leaders and eminent persons from various fields such as education, health and film at Kochi, Vijayan said, "This meeting is to hear the views on how the future of the state should be. The rest of the period is for preparations for the Assembly elections. The state government has completed 570 items that were promised in LDF's manifesto. 30 items are remaining. It could not be fully implemented due to the Covid-19 epidemic."



Vijayan said that the health sector of the state government was ready to deal with Covid-19 pandemic.

"Developed regions and nations fell before Covid-19 pandemic. But we did not have a breakdown. Our health sector was ready to deal with it," he said.

The Chief Minister is holding 'Kerala Tour' to mobilize people's support with the slogan 'to form a new Kerala' ahead of the assembly election in 2021. (ANI)

