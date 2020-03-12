Kerala government failed to put effective surveillance at airport for coronavirus: Congress

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Mar 12 (ANI): Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Mullappally Ramachandran on Thursday alleged that the state government has failed to put effective surveillance at the airport, which led to fear and scare among the people with regards to coronavirus outbreak.

Speaking to media persons, he demanded that the state government should immediately call an all-party meeting to discuss the current situation.

"A panel of medical experts should be formed, who should come up with medical bulletin on a daily basis. Instead of the Health Minister briefing the media, it will be better if experts do it," he said.

Ramachandran said the government should alleviate the fear that has gripped the state over the outbreak of COVID-19.

"The government is planning to cut short the ongoing Assembly Session. This will only add to the panic and send out a wrong message," he said.

He said the state government should bring back Keralites stranded in Italy.

"Hundreds of Keralites who came for vacation from the Middle East are now unable to go back to join duty due to travel restrictions. Kerala government should interfere to extend their visa and ensure they don't lose their jobs. Also, the government should bring back Keralites stranded in Italy," he added.

The KPCC chief also demanded that the liquor outlets be closed considering the current situation. (ANI)

