Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan tests positive for COVID-19

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 7 (ANI): Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Saturday tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The Governor has requested all those who had come in contact with him to get themselves tested.



"I have tested positive for Covid-19. But, there is no cause for concern. However, I request all those who had contact with me in New Delhi last week to test for Covid or be under observation to be on the safe side," read a tweet on the official Twitter account of the Governor of Kerala.

Kerala reported 83,324 active cases, 3,88,504 recoveries and 1,640 deaths due to COVID-19 to date.

Meanwhile, India recorded 50,357 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, taking the overall cases in the country to 84,62,081, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's data. (ANI)

