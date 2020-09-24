Kerala Governor, Cong leaders condole Suresh Angadi's demise

New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI): Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Wednesday paid tribute to former Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi who died due to COVID-19, stating that his contribution as Minister and parliamentarian will be long remembered.

"I am deeply saddened by the unfortunate demise of Suresh Angadi, Minister of State for Railways. His contribution as Minister and parliamentarian will be long remembered. My heartfelt condolences," Arif Mohammed Khan was quoted as saying by Kerala Raj Bhavan PRO.

After hearing the demise of Angadi, Congress leaders KC Venugopal and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also expressed grief over his untimely death.

"Deeply shocked at the news of the sudden demise of Union Minister of State, Member of Parliament #SureshAngadi due to CoOVID-19. He was a pleasant and likeable human being. Heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family at their time of grief," Venugopal tweeted.

"The untimely demise of the minister of state Mr Suresh Angadi is terribly painful to me, may god repose his soul in peace and tranquillity," Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Chowdhury said in a tweet.



Meanwhile, people gathered outside the residence of late Suresh Angadi in Belgavi last night.

Karnataka Minister of Large and Medium Scale Industries and former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar arrived at the late leader's residence.

Angadi, who was being treated for coronavirus, passed away at AIIMS Delhi on Wednesday.

"Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi is no more. He died at AIIMS Delhi today. He was COVID positive," a senior official of AIIMS said.

He had tested positive for COVID-19 on September 11 and was undergoing treatment. (ANI)

