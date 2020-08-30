Kerala Governor extends greeting on Onam, wishes for everyone's prosperity

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Sunday greeted the people on the joyous occasion of Onam.

"I convey my heartiest Onam greetings to the people of Kerala and other Keralites all over the world," Khan said in an official statement.

"I sincerely wish that every home is blessed with prosperity and plenty, during this Onam season. May the melody and sparkle of Onam fill our minds with the joy of festivity. Let Onam also be a celebration of our love and oneness which enabled us to overcome adversities with fortitude," he added.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had on Saturday said that Onam is a festival of hope and will be celebrated in Kerala following all COVID-19 protocols.

Onam festivities, which started from August 22, will continue till September 2.



Onam falls in the month of Chingam, which is the first month according to the Malayalam Calendar. The celebrations spread over ten days mark the Malayalam New Year and conclude with Thiruvonam. (ANI)

