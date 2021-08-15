Kerala Governor hoists National Flag at Raj Bhavan

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], August 15 (ANI): Governor of Kerala, Arif Mohammed Khan celebrated Independence Day by hoisting the National Flag at Raj Bhavan on Sunday.

He received the Guard of Honor at the Raj Bhavan. The COVID-19 protocols were being followed during the flag hoisting ceremony.





India is celebrating its 75th Independence Day today, honouring the historic date when the country completed its transition towards becoming an independent nation.

Chief Minister of Kerala hoisted the tricolour on Independence day.

On the occasion of 75th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hoisted the National Flag and delivered the customary address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi. (ANI)

