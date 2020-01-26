Kerala Governor hoists national flag at Republic Day parade in Trivandrum

Trivandrum (Kerala) [India], Jan 26 (ANI): Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan hoisted the national flag at the Republic Day parade here on Sunday.
India is celebrating its 71st Republic Day today, honouring the historic date when the country completed its transition towards becoming an independent Republic after its Constitution came into effect. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Jan 26, 2020 10:44 IST
