Kerala Governor presents maiden 'Kerala Puraskarngal' awards, M T Vasudevan Nair awarded state's highest civilian honour

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], March 22 (ANI): Kerala Governor Arif Muhammad Khan has presented maiden 'Kerala Puraskarngal', the state awards to the eminent personalities who have made an outstanding contribution in various spheres of social life.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan presided over the function at the Raj Bhavan on Tuesday. The awards were given in three categories namely "Kerala Jyothi", "Kerala Prabha" and "Kerala Shri".

Kerala's highest civilian honour "Kerala Jyothi" was awarded to writer M T Vasudevan Nair. The second-highest award Kerala Prabha was shared by actor Mammootty, former civil service officer T Madhava Menon and writer Omchery NN Pillai.



"Hon'ble Governor Shri Arif Mohammed Khan presented Kerala's highest civilian honour Kerala Jyothi to noted writer M.T. Vasudevan Nair. In MT's absence, his daughter Ms Ashwathy V Nair received the KeralaPuraskaram at Raj Bhavan in presence of CM Kerala," PRO, Kerala Raj Bhavan said in a tweet.

Kerala Sree Puraskaram has been awarded to writer and activist MP Parameswaran, magician Gopinath Muthukad, sculptor Kanayi Kunhiraman, businessman and social worker Kochouseph Chittilappilly, musician Vaikom Vijayalakshmi and biologist Sathyabhama Das Biju.

In 2021, the government of Kerala instituted the civilian award "Kerala Puraskarangal" on the model of the Padama awards. (ANI)

