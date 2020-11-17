Kerala Governor tests negative for Covid-19, discharged from hospital

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 17 (ANI): Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has tested negative for Covid-19 and on Tuesday was discharged from the hospital where he was undergoing treatment.

Taking to Twitter he said: "My heartfelt gratitude to the doctors, nurses, and the supporting staff at Government Medical College and Hospital of Thiruvananthapuram, where I was admitted from November 9 to November 17. They looked after me with professionalism, utmost care, and love."



The Governor was admitted to hospital on November 9.

On November 16, Kerala reported 2,710 new cases of COVID-19, 6,567 recoveries, and 19 deaths.

One hotspot each was declared in Idukki, Wayanad, and Ernakulam districts. There are 600 hotspots in Kerala now. (ANI)

