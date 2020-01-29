Kerala Governor weakening federal system, says Ramesh Chennithala

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Jan 29 (ANI): Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Wednesday accused Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, of weakening the federal system of the state and working in tandem with the central government while trying to weaken all non-BJP state governments.

"He is weakening the federal system and working as a tool of Home Minister Amit Shah and trying to weaken non-BJP state governments," Ramesh Chennithala told reporters.

Citing the examples of non-BJP-states, he said, "Look at Punjab, Puducherry and Maharashtra. All non-BJP governments are facing the same issue (CAA) and that is why we gave a resolution asking to recall the governor."

Chennithala also accused the Governor of working as the state president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"Governor Arif Mohammad Khan is ridiculing the Kerala assembly for passing a resolution requesting the central government to withdraw CAA. He is acting as the state president of BJP, as a tool in the hands of RSS and BJP," he said.

The Congress leader also said that the CPM is not sincere on the issue of CAA and is deceiving the people of the state.

Meanwhile, addressing the budget session of the Kerala Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, Governor Arif Khan read out a portion against the CAA in his policy address stating that he was doing so to "honour the wish" of chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Khan said although he disagreed with the state government over its resolution requesting the Centre to abrogate the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, he would still read out the 18th paragraph, the portion with reference to the CAA, in his policy speech only to "honour the wish of Chief Minister" Pinarayi Vijayan.

Earlier, a controversy erupted after Khan said that the state government's decision to move the Supreme Court against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was "illegal" as it did not have his approval.

After a resolution was passed in the State Assembly seeking withdrawal of the CAA, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan-led government has approached the apex court against the law. (ANI)

