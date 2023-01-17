Kerala govt aims to make state waste-free by 2026: Excise Minister

Kochi (Kerala) [India], January 17 (ANI): Kerala Minister of Excise MB Rajesh on Tuesday said that the state government plans to create a legal framework to make the state waste-free by 2026.

Ahead of GEX Kerala '23 (Global Expo on Waste Management Technologies), the minister said that a legal framework is being created to ensure efficient waste management to achieve the goal.

"The government's goal is to make Kerala completely waste-free by 2026. A legal framework will be created in the field of waste management. It deals with the treatment of all types of waste. Legal protection will be ensured for waste management," Rajesh said at a press interaction.

He also said that the government will ensure proper implementation of door-to-door waste collection and highlighted the importance of user fee for waste management.



"Waste management is not possible without user fee. The user fee is Rs 1.75 per day. It is not a good trend to object to low user fees. The government will ensure that door-step waste collection is done properly," he added.

GEX Kerala' 23 is scheduled from 4th to 6th February at Ernakulam as part of making Kerala completely waste free. The expo aims to showcase the latest technologies, machinery and ideas in the field of waste management from within India and abroad.

The expo will also provide an opportunity to raise public awareness by addressing concerns about waste management systems. It will be the most extensive and innovative study-exhibition-discussion platform that Kerala will witness in the field of waste management.

At least 10 representatives from all local self-government bodies of Kerala will participate in the expo to help in understanding and implementation of modern and scientific methods in the field of waste management in the respective local self-government bodies.

An opportunity has been provided for representatives of auditoriums, shopping malls, industries, hotels, hospitals, construction companies, etc., which generate large amounts of waste, and the office bearers of organizations to participate in the expo. (ANI)

