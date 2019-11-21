Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File pic)
Kerala Govt announces judicial probe into Walayar case

ANI | Updated: Nov 21, 2019 20:29 IST

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Kerala government on Thursday announced a judicial probe into 2017 Walayar rape and death case.
A cabinet meeting on Thursday appointed former vigilance tribunal judge S. Haneefa to probe the case.
The Kerala High Court on Thursday agreed to hear an appeal filed by the state government seeking re-investigation and trial to be conducted into Walayar rape and death case and also sent a notice to all the acquitted persons.
The case relates to mysterious death and alleged sexual exploitation of two minor siblings at Walayar town in Palakkad district in 2017.
While one of them allegedly committed suicide, the second one was later found dead.
A POCSO court in Palakkad had, last month, acquitted three accused -- V Madhu, Shibu and M Madhu -- in the case after the prosecution failed to establish their involvement in the crime.
Terming the earlier probe as "ineffective", the state government had moved the court stating, "There was sexual assault in the first instance but no investigation was conducted into it. In the death case, the investigation was ineffective. The death of the second child could have been prevented if the death of the first child was duly investigated."
The government further asserted that the police and prosecution did not consult them after submitting the final report in the case.
It had on Monday removed the special public prosecutor as he could not present incriminating evidence against the accused which led to their acquittal. (ANI)

