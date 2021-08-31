Kerala govt doctors hold state-wide protest against anomalies in pay revision

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], August 31 (ANI): Amid increasing COVID-19 cases in Kerala, doctors associated with Kerala Government Medical Officers Association (KGMOA) on Tuesday observed a state-wide protest against the cuts in many of the benefits of doctors and anomalies in pay revision.

"When doctors in all other states have been protected and promoted by providing numerous benefits, risk allowances, insurance coverage, etc, in Kerala working in these extreme conditions, doctors have been denied several allowances and benefits, including salary hike in lieu of a proportional increase in pay revision of others," Dr GS Vijayakrishnan, State President of KGMOA told ANI.



Dr Srikanth, who represents the South Zone in KGMOA said that there was a pay cut when the salary revision came after the pay commission recommendation was implemented.

"Deduction of basic salary in the entry cadre, termination of personal pay, removal of ratio promotion, non-imposition of career advancement scheme, non-granting of third higher grade and non-granting of risk allowance, to name a few. We are forced to protest after months of appeals to the government," he added.



As part of the protest, dharnas were also held at all district medical offices in compliance with the COVID-19 norms.

Dr Srikanth further claimed that all states except Kerala have given incentives to doctors and other healthcare workers for putting their lives at risk during the pandemic.



"Incentives are not being given in spite of the ICMR report that stated Kerala is performing best during the pandemic, having the lowest death rate. This was all because of the hard work of doctors and healthcare workers of Kerala. But the state government has turned a blind eye towards us," he added.

KGMOA State President addressed the dharna at Thiruvananthapuram and KGMOA General Secretary Dr TN Suresh gave an address at Kozhikode in Kerala.

The protestors also said that if the demands are not met by the Kerala government, the organisation will resort to more direct protests. (ANI)

