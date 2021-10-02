Kerala govt eases COVID-19 norms, cinemas to reopen from October 25

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], October 2 (ANI): Kerala government on Saturday eased COVID-19 norms and permitted cinema halls and indoor auditoriums to reopen from October 25, but with restrictions.

The decision was taken in a COVID review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan today.

"Entry will be for those who are fully vaccinated including employees. Theatres and auditoriums will function with 50 per cent seating capacity," said the Chief Minister.



In revised COVID guidelines, the Kerala government allowed regular classes in colleges and training institutes for fully vaccinated students from October 18. However, only fully vaccinated teachers and other staff will be allowed.

The state government also allowed schools to reopen for classes 1-7, class 10, and class 12 from November 1 engaging fully vaccinated staff.

The state government, in the revised guidelines, said that pre-metric hostels and model residential schools can function from November 1 engaging staff who have taken two doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

The number of persons who are allowed to attend marriage functions and funerals is increased to 50 from the current limit of 20, read the order.

Meanwhile, Kerala on Saturday reported 13,217 new COVID-19 cases, 14,437 recoveries and 121 deaths in the last 24 hours. The state has 1,41,155 active cases. The death toll stands at 25,303. In the last 24 hours, 96,835 samples were tested to detect the presence of the virus. (ANI)

