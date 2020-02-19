Kerala govt gives to promote nightlife in the state

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Feb 19 (ANI): After 'Mumbai 24 Taas' experiment of the Maharashtra government, now the LDF government in Kerala is going to keep shops and hotels open round the clock in specially identified areas called 'Night Life Centres'.

The state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here on Wednesday has decided to start 'Night Life Centres', firt on a pilot basis in the capital city of Thiruvananthapuram.

The cabinet also decided to constitute a permanent committee of officials from tourism department, police, local governance, labour department and Thiruvananthapuram Corporation to implement the project effectively.

Once launched in Thiruvananthapuram, the state government is planning to launch similar 'Night Life Centres' in major cities in the state by April this year.

One of the major demands from the IT companies and MNCs was to address the lack of nightlife, particularly in the state capital.

Recently, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has hinted that government is considering to open pubs in the state.

"The government has received several complaints about the lack of places meant for entertainment and recreation during the night. Most of these complaints are raised by those working in IT sectors. The government is committed to address their grievances," he had said. (ANI)

