Kerala govt issues fresh guideline for lockdown 4.0, public transport allowed within districts with 50 per cent occupancy

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], May 19 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday extended the coronavirus lockdown till May 31 and also issued an order stating fresh guidelines.

Vijayan said that the state would be following the general lockdown conditions in total but will make certain exemptions based on the state-specific requirements.

"All educational institutions will remain closed but online distance education will be encouraged," said Vijayan.

"Public transport will be allowed within the district with 50 per cent occupancy and no standing passengers. Except in containment zones, there will be no restrictions within the district. Inter-district travel is allowed between 7 am and 7 pm. There is no need for a pass but they will have to carry an identity card. At the same time, travel to far districts would still require a pass," he said.

The order also stated that in four-wheelers, driver plus two passengers or three from a family will be allowed. In three-wheelers, it's driver plus one passenger or maximum three from a family. On two-wheelers, pillion ride is allowed only for a family member.

"Students, family members, relatives and workers stranded before the lockdown will be allowed to travel to join their families," Vijayan said.

He said under normal circumstances, no travel will be permitted in and out of a containment zone but "if there is any emergency travel, then 14 days home quarantine or institutional quarantine would be required."

The order also read that the malls will not open during the Lockdown 4.0 but "50 per cent of shops within shopping complexes can open as decided by the shopping complex management in consultation with local self-government bodies".

Also, barbershops and beauty parlours can open but without AC and with not more than two waiting customers, it said.

The Chief Minister also announced that beverages outlets would open as and when the online system is ready.

"Bars can sell liquor and food as a parcel. Licensed clubs can also sell liquor and food to their members. All government offices would function with 50 per cent attendance and the other 50 per cent would have to work from home. Till further notice, all Saturdays would be a holiday for government offices. The government employees who are not able to travel long distances should report to the District Collector near their residence within two days. They will be deployed for COVID-19 related work within the district," he added.

While marriage functions will be allowed with a maximum of 50 people in attendance, other functions can have only a maximum of 10 people attending it. Funeral services can have a maximum of 20 persons. All religious places will continue to be closed.

The Chief Minister also said that the Sundays would continue to be a complete lockdown day and passes will be required for any travel on Sundays.

"The District Disaster Management Authority can make any specific changes if required," he added. (ANI)

