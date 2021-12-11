Kerala govt issues order to appoint 373 non-academic junior residents in medical colleges

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 11 (ANI): Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Friday said that the state government has taken a favourable stand towards the PG doctor's strike and issued orders to appoint 373 non-academic junior residents in medical colleges.

Speaking to media persons, George said, "The state government has taken a favourable stand towards PG doctor's strike. One of their demand is to complete the admission process in the first year so that the course would complete earlier. There is a case in the Supreme Court related to reservation, so till the final decision comes, it can not start the first-year admission process."

"They have raised genuine reasons and state government took it in such way. But regarding a matter under the consideration of the court, the state government can not do anything. Everyone knows it," she said.



The minister further said that she had discussions with the leaders of PG doctors twice.

"On the basis of the discussion held on December 7, they have asked to appoint Non-Academic Junior Residents (NAJR ) in hospitals. We have examined it and issued an order to appoint 373 non-academic junior residents in medical colleges," George said.

She informed that the medical college Principals are getting applications now and the recruitment procedure is progressing.

"The recruitment process will be completed by Monday. But it is unfortunate that a section of PG doctors continues to protest. Poor and helpless people are coming to government hospitals for treatment," she added. (ANI)

