Kerala govt issues revised Covid-19 guidelines on dead body management

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 26 (ANI): Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja said on Wednesday that close relatives of Covid patients will be permitted to see the dead body in the isolation ward, mortuary and burial place following safety protocols. She also said that permission will be given to conduct local and religious rites in strict compliance with the Covid-19 norms.

"A close relative will be allowed while the staff cleans the body if requested. He/she will be allowed to symbolically sprinkle religious holy water and cover the body with a white cloth. At the same time, the relative will not be allowed to touch, bathe or hug the corpse for any reason. After the body is cleaned, the close relatives will be allowed to see the body in the isolation ward. A close relative will be allowed to see the body in the mortuary as well," Shailaja said.



When the body is brought to the crematorium, the health department employee can open the face cover and show it to the relatives following Covid-19 norms.

"Funerals can be done without touching the body and a maximum of 20 people can attend it. Everyone must maintain a social distance of 2 meters at the funeral. Hands should be sanitised. People above the age of 60, children under the age of 10, and those with other serious illnesses, including lung disease, are not allowed to attend the funeral," she added.

The Health Minister said that the guidelines for Kerala have been updated following the guidelines of the Union Ministry of Health. (ANI)

