Kerala govt making illegal recruitment, promotions amid pandemic: Congress MLA

Kochi (Kerala) [India], June 25 (ANI): Congress sitting MLA and former MP, PT Thomas on Thursday accused Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan-led government of making illegal recruitment and giving illegal promotions across the state under the cover of COVID-19 crisis.

"The Pinarayi-led government is making illegal recruitment and giving illegal promotions across the state under the cover of COVID-19. Government making temporary appointments in warehousing corporations, the library council etc. The eligibility criteria are being subverted one by one," said Thomas.

"As many as 920 headmasters have not yet been appointed in 3,616 Government Primary Schools. It is for the purpose of illegally inserting the leader of Kerala School Teachers Association (KSTA)," he added.

Thomas continued saying that the government is "overthrowing" the Central Education Act.

"The Kerala High Court has stated that only those who are covered by this law should be given promotion. But the government is deliberately trying to woo people. Efforts are being made to repeal the section that qualifies for the Right to Education Act," said Thomas.

"There are also more than 4,000 vacancies in the teaching sector are not filled yet. Online education has undermined the dignity of the education sector. The state government is deliberately trying to manipulate the valuation of Kerala Administrative Service (KAS) examination," he added. (ANI)

