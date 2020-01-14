Kerala govt moves SC against CAA, says act violates Constitution

New Delhi [India], Jan 14 (ANI): The Kerala government has moved the Supreme Court against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) which grants Indian citizenship to minorities from three countries - Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh.

In the petition, the government stated that the act violates "Articles 14, 21, and 25 of the Constitution of India" and is violative of the basic structure principle of secularism as well.

This came days after the Kerala Assembly passed a resolution seeking withdrawal of the CAA.

Earlier this month, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote letters to his counterparts in 11 states asking them to consider passing a similar resolution like that of his state. (ANI)

