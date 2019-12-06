Kerala govt offers financial aid of Rs 10 lakh to families of deceased students

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Dec 6 (ANI): The Kerala government on Friday extended financial aid of Rs 10 lakh to the families of two students, who died in separate incidents recently.

The decision to extend financial assistance was taken in the cabinet meeting held in Thiruvananthapuram today.

Navneeth, a sixth standard student in Government Higher Secondary School, Chunakkara, died after being accidentally hit on his head by a cricket bat while playing.

Shahla Sherin, a fifth standard student of Government Sarvajana Higher Secondary school in Wayanad's Sulthan Battery, died due to a snake bite in her classroom on November 20.

Parents of the deceased child had accused the school of negligence, alleging the girl was made to wait at the school after the snake bit her and was taken to the hospital only after they reached the school.

The principal and vice-principal of the school were suspended following the death of Sherin. The doctor of the hospital, where the girl was taken for treatment, was also suspended for failing to detect the snake bite. (ANI)

