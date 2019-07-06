Kerala govt orders judicial inquiry in Raj Kumar's death

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 5 (ANI): The Kerala government on Friday ordered a judicial enquiry into the death of financial agent Raj Kumar, who allegedly died in the custody of Nedumkandam police.

Raj Kumar Action Council, which was formed to serve justice to Kumar, staged a protest on Thursday and demanded a CBI enquiry in the case.

49-year-old Kumar was taken into custody on June 12 for a financial fraud case. Later, he was admitted to Peerumedu Taluk hospital after he fell ill. He died in the hospital on June 21.

Raj Kumar Action Council has demanded action against Superintendent of Police, Idukki, KB Venugopal and former Kattappana, Deputy Superintendent of police (DYSP) PC Shams for their alleged involvement in the case.

Demanding justice for Kumar yesterday, people were seen protesting seeking action against the perpetrators. They held placard stating in the Malayalam language-- "Police officials who assaulted Rajkumar should be arrested on the charges of murder. Give the case to CBI".

Earlier, the family of Raj Kumar met Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and said that the latter has assured all support.

The government has promised financial assistance to the family along with government job should be given to one of the family members.

The autopsy report said the cause of death was pneumonia but there were several injuries on his body. According to the report, 22 injury marks were spotted on Rajkumar's body. (ANI)

