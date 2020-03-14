Kerala govt orders poultry culling after bird flu in Parappanangadi

Malappuram (Kerala) [India], Mar 14 (ANI): Kerala government on Saturday ordered the poultry culling in Parappanangadi in the backdrop of bird flu.

According to officials, special squads have been deployed to cull all poultry within a one-kilometre radius of the epicenter.

Disease Inspection Officer Nanda Kumar said, "10 special squads have been deployed to cull all poultry within 1km radius of the epicenter."

Recently on March 7, two avian influenza incidents were reported at Kodiathoor and Vengeri villages in the state.

Seeram Sambasiva Rao, Kozhikode District Collector had said that instructions regarding avian influenza were issued to the local residents. (ANI)