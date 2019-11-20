Kerala govt seeks fresh probe into Walayar rape case

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Terming the earlier probe in the Walayar rape and death case as "ineffective", the Kerala government on Wednesday filed an appeal in the Kerala High Court seeking re-investigation and trial to be conducted again in the case.

The case relates to mysterious death and alleged sexual exploitation of two minor siblings at Walayar town in Palakad district in 2017. While one of them allegedly committed suicide, the second one was later found dead.

A POCSO court in Palakkad had last month acquitted three accused -- V Madhu, Shibu and M Madhu -- in the case after the prosecution failed to establish their involvement in the crime.

Kerala Students Union (KSU) members have been protesting demanding CBI enquiry in the Walayar rape and death case and on November 19 they took out a march towards the state legislative Assembly.

"There was sexual assault in the first instance but no investigation was conducted into it. In the death case, the investigation was ineffective. The death of the second child could have been prevented if the death of the first child was duly investigated," the government submitted.

The government further asserted that the police and prosecution did not consult them after submitting the final report in the case.

It had on Monday removed the special public prosecutor as he could not present incriminating evidence against the accused which led to their acquittal. (ANI)

