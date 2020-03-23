Kerala govt shuts down liquor shops

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Mar 23 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday announced that all liquor shops in the state will remain closed until further orders.

The measure was decided during a high-level meeting chaired by the Chief Minister.

Vijayan said that the decision was undertaken to avoid the illicit flow of liquor in the state amid a partial lockdown to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus after 67 confirmed cases were reported.

The state government clarified on Sunday that it would not impose total shutdown in the seven districts where infections have surfaced in the state as ordered by central government.

However, prohibitory orders under section 144 of CrPC were imposed in Kasaragod and Kozhikode districts of the state on Sunday to restrict gathering at public places.

The Ernakulam Medical College in Kalamassery has been ordered to undergo transformation and set up a full-fledged coronavirus treatment centre. From now on, only the emergency Out Patient (OP) wing and dialysis unit will work at the hospital.

The district is currently giving treatment for 12 COVID-19 patients. The district has 23 people in isolation wards and 3,961 others in homes under surveillance. (ANI)

