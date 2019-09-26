Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan [Photo/ANI]
Kerala govt steps up demolition process, cuts power supply to 4 buildings in Maradu

ANI | Updated: Sep 26, 2019 15:43 IST

Ernakulam (Kerala) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): The Kerala State Electricity Board on Thursday cut the power supply to four buildings in Maradu area of Ernakulam following the Supreme Court order. The state officials had also cut down the water supply since yesterday.
This move was taken after the apex court come down heavily on the state for the government for non-compliance of its verdict to demolish the buildings.
The judicature slammed the state government for allegedly allowing illegal multi-story buildings in a coastal zone and said it will fix responsibility on the erring officials involved in such kind of constructions.
Following a report by a court-appointed committee, the apex court had on May 8 ordered the demolition of five apartments -- around 400 flats -- in Maradu municipality in Ernakulam district for violation of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) rules. The order was passed by a bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra.
On June 10, a vacation bench of the court had directed maintenance of status quo for six weeks in the matter and posted it for hearing on July 5.
The apex court had said the state cannot undertake illegal constructions with the danger of floods and heavy rain looming large. (ANI)

