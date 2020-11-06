Kerala govt to appoint ST priest in Travancore Devaswom Board for first time

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 6 (ANI): In a historic first, the Kerala government is set to appoint a priest from Scheduled Tribes (ST) category in Travancore Devaswom Board.

As many as 18 people from Scheduled Castes (SC) and one person from the ST category will be recommended for appointment as part-time priests in the Travancore Devaswom Board.



Kerala Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran said in a Facebook post that the rank list prepared as per a special notification for the SC and ST category was published on November 5 to fill the vacancies. There were four vacancies for the Scheduled Tribes but only a single application was received.

So far, 310 people have been selected for the post of part-time priests in the Travancore Devaswam Board from a rank list published on 23/8/2017. As there were not enough candidates from the SC/ST category for examination at that time, the rank list, prepared as per the special notification for the SC/ST category, was published on Thursday.

After coming to power, the Left Democratic Front government has reorganised the recruitment board and 815 candidates have been selected for various posts in Travancore, Cochin, and Malabar Devaswom Boards. (ANI)

