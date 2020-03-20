Kerala govt to extend full support to PM Modi's 'Janata Curfew' on Mar 22

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India] Mar 20 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday said that his government will extend full support to the 'Janata Curfew' initiative taken up by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a preventive measure to fight against coronavirus.

"The state government will fully support the 'Janata Curfew' called by Prime Minister on March 22. State Transport Corporation buses and public transports will be kept off roads. Metro will also not operate on that day," Vijayan said here in a press conference.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid emphasis on individual "determination" and "restraint through social distancing" in fighting the global pandemic and called for "Janata curfew" on March 22 to prepare for challenges of the future.

The Chief Minister further appealed to people to stay at home.

Earlier in the day, he requested the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) to allow a special revival package to help the states, including Kerala in the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of 26 people including 2 foreigners have tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala.



The total number of COVID-19 cases in India has now climbed up to 223, including 32 foreigners, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday. As many as 23 people have been cured of the infection in India.



The disease has claimed over 10,000 lives globally. (ANI)

