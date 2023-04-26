Kerala govt to file complaint with PM, Union Education Minister about portions omitted from NCERT textbooks

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], April 26 (ANI): Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty on Wednesday said that the state government will hand over a complaint to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the removal of crucial portions from NCERT textbooks.

"The curriculum committee has directed that the children must be taught the portions removed from NCERT books and notify Kerala CM and Centre regarding this decision. A complaint will be given to PM and union education minister over removing key portions from NCERT", Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty said.



The education minister further said, "The curriculum steering committee unanimously decided to include these omitted portions. Yesterday a meeting of the curriculum committee was held. As decided by the committee, I have been authorised to discuss with CM Pinarayi Vijayan and the government."

He also said that the curriculum committee cannot take such decisions alone. "This is something which the curriculum committee cannot decide alone. So we have to discuss with the CM and government to finalise the committee decisions. A meeting with CM will be soon held on the same."

The curriculum steering committee meeting of the Kerala State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) on Tuesday decided to include the portions deleted by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) in the state school syllabus, said a statement. (ANI)

