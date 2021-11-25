Kerala Govt to give financial aid to fishermen affected by rains

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 25 (ANI): Kerala government has decided to give financial aid of Rs 3,000 each to 1,59,481 fishermen families, said State Finance Minister K N Balagopal on Wednesday.

An amount of Rs 47.84 crores would be allotted from the chief minister's distress relief fund for this task, he added.



The decision was taken in the wake of the Covid pandemic and the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority banning fishing in October and November due to heavy rain.

Earlier on Tuesday, Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, L Murugan had said that Kisan Credit Card Scheme will be extended to fishermen to provide them loans at low-interest rates. (ANI)

