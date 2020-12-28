Kerala govt to implement e-governance in all local body establishments: CM Vijayan

Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], December 27 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday announced that the state government will implement e-governance in all local body establishments.

Vijayan made the announcement in Kozhikode while addressing a public meeting at a government higher secondary school, in which MLAs, newly elected councillors and prominent personalities from all walks of life participated.

"Most people approach local body offices as it is at the grass-root level. So, we like to ease their situation by doing many of these services online. We could control corruption in the political sector. But somebody in other sectors thinks it is not our concern. The government will change this attitude too by implementing e-governance in all local body establishments," Vijayan said.

e-governance is the use of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) at all the level of the government in order to provide services to the citizens, interaction with business enterprises and communication and exchange of information between different agencies of the Government in a speedy, convenient efficient and transparent manner.



The Chief Minister is holding 'Kerala Tour' to mobilize people's support with the slogan 'to form a new Kerala' ahead of the assembly election in 2021. (ANI)