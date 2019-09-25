Kerala govt to register criminal case against Maradu flats builders for violating coastal zone norms

Maradu (Kerala) [India], Sept 25 (ANI): Kerala government on Wednesday decided to register a criminal case against the builders of flats in Maradu district of Kerala for violating Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms.

The cabinet took this decision in a meeting held with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan today in Trivandrum Secretariat Office.

On September 23, the Supreme Court slammed the Kerala government for allegedly allowing multi-storey buildings to come up illegally in a coastal zone and said it will fix responsibility on the erring officials involved in such kind of construction.

The bench also said it was "shocked" that the construction was allowed in a high-tide area in Kerala, where devastating floods occurred a month back.

The apex court had also said the state cannot undertake illegal constructions with the danger of floods and heavy rain looming large.

Following a report by a court-appointed committee, the apex court had on May 8 ordered the demolition of five apartment buildings -- around 400 flats -- in Maradu municipality of Ernakulam district for violation of CRZ rules. The order was passed by a bench headed by Justice Mishra. (ANI)

