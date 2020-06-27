Kerala govt 'trying' to sabotage Vande Bharat Mission: BJP state chief

Kochi (Kerala) [India], June 27 (ANI): As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to launch a one-week campaign against the Kerala government's policy on expatriates, the party state chief K Surendra alleged that the state government is trying to sabotage the Vande Bharat mission.

''The Kerala government is trying to sabotage the Vande Bharat Mission. Day by day Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is himself creating troubles for the 'pravasis' whereas the central government is trying to bring back all 'pravasis' who want to return to Kerala while the state government is blocking many measures. So, the BJP is planning to have a series of agitations against this anti-pravasi policy of Kerala government," said Surendran.

He also spoke to ANI about the letter sent to Kerala government by the Centre.

''Actually, the state government initially sent a letter to the central government stating that before returning to the state, people should undergo the COVID-19 test in foreign countries. One more thing they demanded was the use of PPE kits for the passengers arriving. Both these demands were rejected by the Centre," said Surendran.

"This is a cheap PR work by Pinarayi Vijayan. Everybody knows what they are doing in the Vande Bharat Mission repatriation initiative. Day by day, he is creating lots of troubles. So, we are having a one week-long campaign against the state government's policy," he added. (ANI)

