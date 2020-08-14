Kerala Govt will ensure rehabilitation of families affected in Rajamala landslide: Chief Minister

Idukki (Kerala) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that the government will ensure the rehabilitation of the families affected by the Pettimudi, Rajamala landslide.

The Chief Minister was speaking to the media after a review meeting after his visit to Pettimudi, Rajamala along with Governor Arif Mohammad Khan here on Thursday.

"A full fledged rescue operation was carried out after the information about the tragedy in Pettimudi came out. The search is still in progress. In many families affected, only a few have survived. Survivor families have children. The government will bear the further education expenses of the children. It is difficult to build new houses in same locality. They will be provided new houses in other area. The government has ensured the rehabilitation of families where landslides had occurred earlier. The government will take the same stand here, " he said.

Chief Minister also said that he hope the company would come forward to help those affected by the tragedy.

" Company representatives have been told about this. Land is needed to help build new houses. The survivors are now being treated at the hospital. The entire cost of their treatment is borne by the government. If something in particular is needed, it will be considered separately by the government, " he added.

Governor Arif Muhammad Khan, Ministers MM Mani and E Chandrasekaran also attended the review meeting with the Chief Minister. (ANI)