Kerala govt's Gender Park, UN Women to sign MoU to promote gender equality

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 18 (ANI): The Gender Park, an autonomous body under the Kerala government, is all set to partner with UN Women to further the cause of women empowerment and function as a South Asia hub for gender equality.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) to formalise the partnership will be signed on December 21 by Gender Park CEO Dr PTM Sunish and UN Women deputy country representative Nishtha Satyam at the official residence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram.

As per an official release, KK Shailaja, Minister for Health, Social Justice, Women and Child Development will be present on this occasion along with Biju Prabhakar, Secretary, Social Justice and Women, and Child Development.



Speaking about the initiative, Shailaja said the cooperation with the UN Women will give a renewed push to the Gender Park's efforts by providing support for activities like research, education, and social intervention towards establishing gender equality.

"The world body's association marks the global recognition of Kerala's decades-long efforts in the field of woman empowerment," she added.

Notably, the UN Women Multi-Country Office located in Delhi will support Gender Park to develop it into a South Asia hub for gender-related activities. The two parties will set up the Gender Data Centre at the Park's 24-acre Kozhikode campus that also houses an International Institute for Gender and Development.

According to the release, the UN Women was established in 2010 and works with all strata of society to promote gender equality. (ANI)

